    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22

    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22

    RNZAF BASE AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Capt. Joshua Thompson 

    353rd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A maintainer with the 353d Special Operations Wing conducts post-flight inspections on the turboprop engine of an MC-130J Commando II at Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Auckland, New Zealand, following a training sortie during exercise Teak Net 22, May 5, 2022. Training and real-world contingency deployments require a full profile of maintenance personnel to ensure aircraft readiness for high-tempo flying operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Joshua Thompson)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 17:53
    Location: RNZAF BASE AUCKLAND, NZ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22 [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aircraft Maintenance
    Interoperability
    Special Operations
    MC-130J Commando II
    Allies and Partners

