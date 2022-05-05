Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22 [Image 2 of 10]

    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22

    RNZAF BASE AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Capt. Joshua Thompson 

    353rd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 353d Special Operations Wing observe from the ramp of an MC-130J Commando II during a low-level training sortie as part of exercise Teak Net 22 off the coast of New Zealand’s North Island, May 5, 2022. Teak Net 22 is the first time U.S. and Royal New Zealand Air Forces have been able to bilaterally train in person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Joshua Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 17:53
    Photo ID: 7198355
    VIRIN: 220505-F-OD463-1002
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: RNZAF BASE AUCKLAND, NZ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22 [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22
    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22
    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22
    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22
    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22
    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22
    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22
    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22
    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22
    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal New Zealand Air Force
    Interoperability
    Special Operations
    MC-130J Commando II
    Allies and Partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT