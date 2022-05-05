Airmen from the 353d Special Operations Wing observe from the ramp of an MC-130J Commando II during a low-level training sortie as part of exercise Teak Net 22 off the coast of New Zealand’s North Island, May 5, 2022. Teak Net 22 is the first time U.S. and Royal New Zealand Air Forces have been able to bilaterally train in person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Joshua Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.15.2022 17:53 Photo ID: 7198355 VIRIN: 220505-F-OD463-1002 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 1.9 MB Location: RNZAF BASE AUCKLAND, NZ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22 [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.