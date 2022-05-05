353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22

An MC-130J Commando II flies above New Zealand’s Southern Island during a low-level training sortie as part of exercise Teak Net 22, May 5, 2022. Teak Net 22 is the first time U.S. and Royal New Zealand Air Forces have been able to bilaterally train in person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Joshua Thompson)

