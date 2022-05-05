Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22 [Image 5 of 10]

    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22

    RNZAF BASE AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Capt. Joshua Thompson 

    353rd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An MC-130J Commando II flies above New Zealand’s Southern Island during a low-level training sortie as part of exercise Teak Net 22, May 5, 2022. Teak Net 22 is the first time U.S. and Royal New Zealand Air Forces have been able to bilaterally train in person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Joshua Thompson)

    TAGS

    Royal New Zealand Air Force
    Interoperability
    Special Operations
    MC-130J Commando II
    Allies and Partners

