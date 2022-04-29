Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training [Image 40 of 44]

    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training

    UMATILLA, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Chaplain [Capt.] Jeffery Parker, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, address others attending the Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training (CAST) at Camp Umatilla, Oregon, April 29, 2022. The three-day CAST promotes team-building and professional development for members of the Oregon National Guard as part of their annual training. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 22:38
    Photo ID: 7180657
    VIRIN: 220429-Z-CH590-0039
    Resolution: 6001x3993
    Size: 8.34 MB
    Location: UMATILLA, OR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training [Image 44 of 44], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training fosters resilience and &lsquo;HOPE&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Religious Affairs Specialist
    U.S. Army Chaplains
    Camp Umatilla
    Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT