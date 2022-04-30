Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training

U.S. Army Chaplain [Maj.] Jesse Adkinson, an instructor assigned to the U.S. Army Institute of Religious Leadership (USA-IRL) at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, leads a lecture on stress-related matters with Oregon Army National Guard Chaplains as part of the Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training (CAST) at Camp Umatilla, Oregon, April 30, 2022. The three-day CAST promotes team-building and professional development for members of the Oregon National Guard as part of their annual training. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

