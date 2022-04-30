Oregon Army National Guard Chaplain [Maj.] Richard Barnes, assigned to the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, interacts with other Oregon National Guard Chaplains during a lecture as part of the Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training (CAST) at Camp Umatilla, Oregon, April 30, 2022. The three-day CAST promotes team-building and professional development for members of the Oregon National Guard as part of their annual training. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2022 22:38
|Photo ID:
|7180653
|VIRIN:
|220430-Z-CH590-0109
|Resolution:
|5454x3630
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|UMATILLA, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training [Image 44 of 44], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training fosters resilience and ‘HOPE’
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT