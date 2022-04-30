Oregon Army National Guard Chaplain [Maj.] Richard Barnes, assigned to the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, interacts with other Oregon National Guard Chaplains during a lecture as part of the Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training (CAST) at Camp Umatilla, Oregon, April 30, 2022. The three-day CAST promotes team-building and professional development for members of the Oregon National Guard as part of their annual training. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 05.07.2022 22:38 Photo ID: 7180653 VIRIN: 220430-Z-CH590-0109 Resolution: 5454x3630 Size: 5.05 MB Location: UMATILLA, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training [Image 44 of 44], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.