Oregon Army National Guard Chaplain [Capt.] Patrice Robichaux, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry, takes part in a class with other Oregon National Guard Chaplains during a lecture, as part of the Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training (CAST) at Camp Umatilla, Oregon, April 30, 2022. The three-day CAST promotes team-building and professional development for members of the Oregon National Guard as part of their annual training. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2022 22:39
|Photo ID:
|7180645
|VIRIN:
|220430-Z-CH590-0110
|Resolution:
|5876x3910
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|UMATILLA, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training [Image 44 of 44], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training fosters resilience and ‘HOPE’
