Oregon Army National Guard Chaplain [Capt.] Patrice Robichaux, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry, takes part in a class with other Oregon National Guard Chaplains during a lecture, as part of the Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training (CAST) at Camp Umatilla, Oregon, April 30, 2022. The three-day CAST promotes team-building and professional development for members of the Oregon National Guard as part of their annual training. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 05.07.2022 22:39 Photo ID: 7180645 VIRIN: 220430-Z-CH590-0110 Resolution: 5876x3910 Size: 7.12 MB Location: UMATILLA, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training [Image 44 of 44], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.