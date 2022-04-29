Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training

Oregon Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Daniel Chavez, a Religious Affairs Specialist assigned to the 82nd Brigade (Troop Command) addresses a question to Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon, during a live chat session, as part of the Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training (CAST) at Camp Umatilla, Oregon, April 29, 2022. The three-day CAST promotes team-building and professional development for members of the Oregon National Guard as part of their annual training. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

