Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training

Oregon Army National Guard Chaplains and Religious Affairs Specialists take part in a 5K Ruck around sections of the historical buildings and areas of renovation at Camp Umatilla (Formally Umatilla Army Chemical Depot) during the Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training (CAST) at Camp Umatilla, Oregon, April 29, 2022. The three-day CAST promotes team-building and professional development for members of the Oregon National Guard as part of their annual training. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training fosters resilience and 'HOPE'
