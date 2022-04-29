U.S. Air Force Chaplain [Maj.] Lauralee Ozello (right), assigned to the National Guard Bureau, Washington, D.C., receives a T-shirt from Chaplain [Col.] Jacob Scott (left) during the Oregon Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training (CAST) at Camp Umatilla, Oregon, April 29, 2022. The three-day CAST promotes team-building and professional development for members of the Oregon National Guard as part of their annual training. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 05.07.2022 22:39 Photo ID: 7180644 VIRIN: 220429-Z-CH590-0088 Resolution: 4024x4024 Size: 5.15 MB Location: UMATILLA, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training [Image 44 of 44], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.