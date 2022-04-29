Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training [Image 28 of 44]

    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training

    UMATILLA, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain [Maj.] Lauralee Ozello (right), assigned to the National Guard Bureau, Washington, D.C., receives a T-shirt from Chaplain [Col.] Jacob Scott (left) during the Oregon Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training (CAST) at Camp Umatilla, Oregon, April 29, 2022. The three-day CAST promotes team-building and professional development for members of the Oregon National Guard as part of their annual training. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 22:39
    Photo ID: 7180644
    VIRIN: 220429-Z-CH590-0088
    Resolution: 4024x4024
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: UMATILLA, OR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training [Image 44 of 44], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training
    Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training fosters resilience and &lsquo;HOPE&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Religious Affairs Specialist
    U.S. Army Chaplains
    Camp Umatilla
    Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT