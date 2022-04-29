Oregon Army National Guard Chaplain [Capt.] Patrice Robichaux (left), assigned to the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, presents the "Word of the Day." following a 5K Ruck with other Oregon National Guard Chaplains and Religious Affairs Specialists as part of the Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training (CAST) at Camp Umatilla, Oregon, April 29, 2022. The three-day CAST promotes team-building and professional development for members of the Oregon National Guard as part of their annual training. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 05.07.2022 22:39 Photo ID: 7180648 VIRIN: 220429-Z-CH590-0384 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 9.11 MB Location: UMATILLA, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training [Image 44 of 44], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.