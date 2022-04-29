Oregon National Guard Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training

Oregon Army National Guard State Support Chaplain [Col.] Jacob Scott welcomes Oregon National Guard Chaplains and Religious Affairs Specialists to the Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training (CAST) at Camp Umatilla, Oregon, on April 29, 2022. The three-day CAST promotes team-building and professional development for members of the Oregon National Guard as part of their annual training. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 05.07.2022 Location: UMATILLA, OR, US