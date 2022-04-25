Members from the British Royal Air Force Reserve's 4624th Squadron and the 41st Aerial Port Squadron who won the mini Port Dawg competition, April 25. The teams were made up of members from both squadrons. The BRAF Reserve's 4624th Sq. were visiting April 21-25, 2022 conduct some combined air transportation interoperability and agile combat employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 22:23
|Photo ID:
|7177842
|VIRIN:
|220425-F-WF462-1196
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|13.91 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, British Movers visit Port Dawgs [Image 10 of 10], by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
British Movers visit Port Dawgs
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT