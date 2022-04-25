British Royal Air Force Reserve movers from the 4624th Squadron, Senior Aircraftsman Matt Diprose directs Corporal Allan Bolton, who was driving the all terrain 10K forklift during a mini Port Dawg competition, April 25, held at the 41st Aerial Port Squadron with the teams made up of both squadrons. The BRAF Reserve's 4624th Squadron were visiting Keesler Air Force Base, April 21-25, 2022 conduct some combined air transportation interoperability and agile combat employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 22:23 Photo ID: 7177838 VIRIN: 220425-F-WF462-1113 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 12.44 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, British Movers visit Port Dawgs [Image 10 of 10], by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.