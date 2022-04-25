British Royal Air Force Reserve Warrant Officer Gary Searles, 4624th Squadron mover, works as a spotter for Airman 1st Class Xenia Sam, 41st Aerial Port Squadron cargo representative, as she drives the 10K standard forklift through a cone course during a mini Port Dawg competition, April 25, held at the 41st APS with the teams made up from both squadrons. The BRAF Reserve's 4624th Squadron were visiting the 41st APS at Keesler Air Force Base April 21-25, 2022 conduct some combined air transportation interoperability and agile combat employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 22:23 Photo ID: 7177829 VIRIN: 220425-F-WF462-1093 Resolution: 4703x3140 Size: 9.28 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, British Movers visit Port Dawgs [Image 10 of 10], by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.