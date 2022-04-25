British Movers visit Port Dawgs

British Royal Air Force Reserve member Senior Aircraftsman James Dwyer, 4624th Squadron mover, directs Staff Sgt. Jasmine Jordan Ham, 41st Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist, who was driving the all terrain 10K forklift during the unload of the K-loader during a mini Port Dawg competition, April 25, held at the 41st APS with the teams made up of both squadrons. The BRAF Reserve's 4624th Squadron were visiting April 21-25, 2022 conduct some combined air transportation interoperability and agile combat employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

Date Taken: 04.25.2022 Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US