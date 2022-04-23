British Movers visit Port Dawgs

Airman 1st Class Xenia Sam, 41st Aerial Port Squadron cargo representative, works with British Royal Air Force Reserve's 4624th Squadron flight commander of C flight, Warrant Officer Robert Adam using the cargo tie down chains on the practice station. The BRAF 4624th Squadron visited the 41st Aerial Port Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base April 21-25, 2022, conduct some combined air transportation interoperability and agile combat employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

