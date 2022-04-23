Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British Movers visit Port Dawgs [Image 1 of 10]

    British Movers visit Port Dawgs

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    British Royal Air Force Reserve members Corporal Allan Bolton and Senior Aircraftsman Geo Hewson, 4624th Squadron movers, (on the left) competed against Staff Sgts. Clayton Bryant and Alton McGrew III, 41st Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialists, in a friendly tie down competition on the practice platforms. Members from the BRAF Reserve's 4624th Squadron visited the 41st Aerial Port Squadron, April 21-25, 2022, conduct some combined air transportation interoperability and agile combat employment training. (U.S. Air Force photoillustration by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

