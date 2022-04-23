British Movers visit Port Dawgs

British Royal Air Force Reserve members Corporal Allan Bolton and Senior Aircraftsman Geo Hewson, 4624th Squadron movers, (on the left) competed against Staff Sgts. Clayton Bryant and Alton McGrew III, 41st Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialists, in a friendly tie down competition on the practice platforms. Members from the BRAF Reserve's 4624th Squadron visited the 41st Aerial Port Squadron, April 21-25, 2022, conduct some combined air transportation interoperability and agile combat employment training. (U.S. Air Force photoillustration by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

