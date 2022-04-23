British Movers visit Port Dawgs

British Royal Air Force Reserve Senior Aircraftsmen Geo Hewson and James Dwyer, 4624th Squadron movers, prepare to throw a cargo net over tires on a pallet during a cargo palletize and netting practice. The BRAF visited the 41st Aerial Port Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base April 21-25, 2022, conduct some combined air transportation interoperability and agile combat employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

