British Movers visit Port Dawgs

British Royal Air Force Reserve Senior Aircraftsman Paulina Griffiths-Jeans, 4624th Squadron mover, operates the K-loader while 41st Aerial Port Staff Sgts. Evan Scott-Robinson, marshalling, and Lindsey Caldwell, driving the all terrain 10K forklift, load a pallet on the K-loader during a mini Port Dawg competition, April 25, with the teams made up of both squadrons. The BRAF Reserve's 4624th Sq. were visiting the 41st APS at Keesler Air Force Base April 21-25, 2022 conduct some combined air transportation interoperability and agile combat employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

