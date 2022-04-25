Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British Movers visit Port Dawgs [Image 4 of 10]

    British Movers visit Port Dawgs

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    British Royal Air Force Reserve Senior Aircraftsman Paulina Griffiths-Jeans, 4624th Squadron mover, operates the K-loader while 41st Aerial Port Staff Sgts. Evan Scott-Robinson, marshalling, and Lindsey Caldwell, driving the all terrain 10K forklift, load a pallet on the K-loader during a mini Port Dawg competition, April 25, with the teams made up of both squadrons. The BRAF Reserve's 4624th Sq. were visiting the 41st APS at Keesler Air Force Base April 21-25, 2022 conduct some combined air transportation interoperability and agile combat employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

    This work, British Movers visit Port Dawgs [Image 10 of 10], by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Port Dawgs
    Movers
    403rd Wing
    41st APS
    British Royal Air Force Reserve
    4624th Sq.

