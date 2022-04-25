Members from the British Royal Air Force Reserve's 4624th Squadron and the 41st Aerial Port Squadron held a mini Port Dawg competition, April 25, with the teams made up of both squadrons. The BRAF Reserve's 4624th Sq. were visiting April 21-25, 2022 conduct some combined air transportation interoperability and agile combat employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 22:23 Photo ID: 7177839 VIRIN: 220425-F-WF462-1155 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 11.6 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, British Movers visit Port Dawgs [Image 10 of 10], by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.