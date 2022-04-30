Col. Andrew Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, provides closing remarks during Operation Kids Understanding Deployment Operations at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2022. Campbell thanked everyone for their participation and hoped that the children gained an understanding of a deployment setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 01:03 Photo ID: 7173026 VIRIN: 220430-F-KW102-0644 Resolution: 6923x4615 Size: 10.62 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Children mock deploy for Operation K.U.D.O.S. [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.