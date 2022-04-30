Operation Kids Understanding Deployment Operations participants look at the inside of a C-130J Super Hercules as part of Operation K.U.D.O.S. at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2022. Operations K.U.D.O.S. consisted of toy weapon training, a C-130J Super Hercules tour and a mock medical checkup to simulate a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 01:03
|Photo ID:
|7173022
|VIRIN:
|220430-F-KW102-0338
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.18 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Children mock deploy for Operation K.U.D.O.S. [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT