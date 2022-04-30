Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Children mock deploy for Operation K.U.D.O.S. [Image 4 of 13]

    Children mock deploy for Operation K.U.D.O.S.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Peter Cullen, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection journeyman, back, assists Landon Crawford, Operation Kids Understanding Deployment Operations participant, with a fire hose during Operation K.U.D.O.S. at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2022. Operation K.U.D.O.S. consisted of pre-deployment processing and mock deployment scenario to help children understand what it is like for their parent to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Children mock deploy for Operation K.U.D.O.S. [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

