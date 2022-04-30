Children mock deploy for Operation K.U.D.O.S.

Senior Airman Peter Cullen, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection journeyman, back, assists Landon Crawford, Operation Kids Understanding Deployment Operations participant, with a fire hose during Operation K.U.D.O.S. at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2022. Operation K.U.D.O.S. consisted of pre-deployment processing and mock deployment scenario to help children understand what it is like for their parent to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

