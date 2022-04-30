Children mock deploy for Operation K.U.D.O.S.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Izaiah Dillion, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility operations technician, shows children how to check the ropes on a parachute prior to packing during Operation Kids Understanding Deployment Operations at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2022. During Operation K.U.D.O.S., children performed a variety of deployment like exercises to help gain a knowledge of the setting their family may face. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

