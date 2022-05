Family members welcome home the Operation Kids Understanding Deployment Operations participants at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2022. During Operation K.U.D.O.S., children performed a variety of deployment like exercises to help gain a knowledge of the setting their family may face. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 01:03 Photo ID: 7173025 VIRIN: 220430-F-KW102-0618 Resolution: 7367x4911 Size: 4.72 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Children mock deploy for Operation K.U.D.O.S. [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.