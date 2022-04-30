Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Children mock deploy for Operation K.U.D.O.S. [Image 10 of 13]

    Children mock deploy for Operation K.U.D.O.S.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Operation Kids Understanding Deployment Operations participants react as U.S. Army Capt. Ryan Shealy, Camp Zama Dental Health Activity Japan dental clinic officer in charge, left, sprays water out of a dental health stuffed dragon as part of Operation K.U.D.O.S. at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2022. Operations K.U.D.O.S. consisted of toy weapon training, a C-130J Super Hercules tour and a mock medical checkup to simulate a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Yokota Air Base
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW

