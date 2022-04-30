Children mock deploy for Operation K.U.D.O.S.

Operation Kids Understanding Deployment Operations participants react as U.S. Army Capt. Ryan Shealy, Camp Zama Dental Health Activity Japan dental clinic officer in charge, left, sprays water out of a dental health stuffed dragon as part of Operation K.U.D.O.S. at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2022. Operations K.U.D.O.S. consisted of toy weapon training, a C-130J Super Hercules tour and a mock medical checkup to simulate a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

