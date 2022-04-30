Cody Richard, Yokota Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet finishes applying face paint to Jane Evans, Operation Kids Understanding Deployment Operations participant, as part of pre-deployment processing for Operation Kids Understanding Deployment Operations at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2022. Operation K.U.D.O.S. consisted of pre-deployment processing and mock deployment scenario to help children understand what it is like for their parent to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 01:04 Photo ID: 7173014 VIRIN: 220430-F-KW102-0099 Resolution: 3428x5142 Size: 4.65 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Children mock deploy for Operation K.U.D.O.S. [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.