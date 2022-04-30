Cody Richard, Yokota Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet finishes applying face paint to Jane Evans, Operation Kids Understanding Deployment Operations participant, as part of pre-deployment processing for Operation Kids Understanding Deployment Operations at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2022. Operation K.U.D.O.S. consisted of pre-deployment processing and mock deployment scenario to help children understand what it is like for their parent to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 01:04
|Photo ID:
|7173014
|VIRIN:
|220430-F-KW102-0099
|Resolution:
|3428x5142
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Children mock deploy for Operation K.U.D.O.S. [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT