Children mock deploy for Operation K.U.D.O.S.

Operation Kids Understanding Deployment Operations participants roll barrels as part of Operation K.U.D.O.S. at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2022. Operation K.U.D.O.S. consisted of pre-deployment processing and mock deployment scenario to help children understand what it is like for their parent to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

