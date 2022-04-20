Maritime response assets retrieve an anchor during dredging operations surrounding the box ship EVER FORWARD near Annapolis, Md., April 20, 2022. East Coast maritime response assets delivered support to ensure the site and surrounding waterways were safely, efficiently, and environmentally operational to benefit the Nation’s marine transportation system. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Nash)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 16:00
|Photo ID:
|7159693
|VIRIN:
|220420-A-OX377-1175
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD [Image 10 of 10], by Greg Nash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
