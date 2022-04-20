East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD

Maritime response assets retrieve an anchor during dredging operations surrounding the box ship EVER FORWARD near Annapolis, Md., April 20, 2022. East Coast maritime response assets delivered support to ensure the site and surrounding waterways were safely, efficiently, and environmentally operational to benefit the Nation’s marine transportation system. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Nash)

