The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District’s CATLETT navigates past the Francis Scott Key Bridge to perform a hydrographic survey at the Craighill Channel near Annapolis, Md., April 20, 2022. The District’s Survey team mobilized to the Chesapeake Bay to determine if sediments impacted the federal channel, resulting from the box ship EVER FORWARD’s recent grounding incident and successful refloating operations. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Nash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 15:59 Photo ID: 7159684 VIRIN: 220420-A-OX377-2001 Resolution: 2700x2025 Size: 1.22 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD [Image 10 of 10], by Greg Nash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.