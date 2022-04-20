Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD [Image 4 of 10]

    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Greg Nash 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    The Taiwanese vessel operator Evergreen’s box ship EVER FORWARD sits grounded in the Chesapeake Bay outside the Craighill Federal Channel near Annapolis, Md., April 20, 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, manages the federal channel and is responsible for providing timely hydrographic surveys concerning changes in conditions that affect safe vessel traffic. The U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland Department of the Environment and shipowner Evergreen Marine Corporation, in partnership with multiple state and local responders, oversaw the effort to remobilize the 1,095-foot containership following a comprehensive salvage plan that included dredging and tugboat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Nash)

    US Coast Guard
    USACE
    Chesapeake Bay
    Ever Forward
    Maryland Department of the Environment
    COE-Baltimore

