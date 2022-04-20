East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD

The Taiwanese vessel operator Evergreen’s box ship EVER FORWARD sits grounded in the Chesapeake Bay outside the Craighill Federal Channel near Annapolis, Md., April 20, 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, manages the federal channel and is responsible for providing timely hydrographic surveys concerning changes in conditions that affect safe vessel traffic. The U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland Department of the Environment and shipowner Evergreen Marine Corporation, in partnership with multiple state and local responders, oversaw the effort to remobilize the 1,095-foot containership following a comprehensive salvage plan that included dredging and tugboat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Nash)

