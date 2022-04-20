East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD

A map depicts dredging efforts, highlighted in royal blue, surrounding the Taiwanese vessel operator Evergreen’s box ship EVER FORWARD, highlighted in dark green, as it sits grounded in the Chesapeake Bay outside the Craighill Channel near Annapolis, Md., April 20, 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, manages the federal channel by performing hydrographic surveys that map waterway floors. Their survey vessels can effectively consolidate underwater data to most accurately depict waterway features to include water depth, topographic features, and tide measurement. (Courtesy photo)

