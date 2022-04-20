Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD [Image 9 of 10]

    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    A map depicts dredging efforts, highlighted in royal blue, surrounding the Taiwanese vessel operator Evergreen’s box ship EVER FORWARD, highlighted in dark green, as it sits grounded in the Chesapeake Bay outside the Craighill Channel near Annapolis, Md., April 20, 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, manages the federal channel by performing hydrographic surveys that map waterway floors. Their survey vessels can effectively consolidate underwater data to most accurately depict waterway features to include water depth, topographic features, and tide measurement. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 16:00
    Photo ID: 7159692
    VIRIN: 220420-A-XX000-1001
    Resolution: 1520x895
    Size: 247.87 KB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD
    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD
    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD
    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD
    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD
    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD
    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD
    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD
    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD
    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Coast Guard
    USACE
    Chesapeake Bay
    Ever Forward
    Maryland Department of the Environment
    COE-Baltimore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT