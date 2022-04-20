East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD

The Taiwanese vessel operator Evergreen’s box ship EVER FORWARD sits grounded in the Chesapeake Bay outside the Craighill Channel near Annapolis, Md., April 20, 2022. Following underwater inspections at nearby anchorage, EVER FORWARD most recently returned to the Port of Baltimore to reload the cargo that had been discharged and then will continue on its previously scheduled voyage, which begins at Norfolk, Va. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Nash)

