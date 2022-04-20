East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District’s CATLETT navigates past the box ship EVER FORWARD during hydrographic survey operations at the Craighill Channel near Annapolis, Md., April 20, 2022. The District performs hydrographic surveys of completed and federally maintained Federal Navigation Projects within the boundaries of the mid-Atlantic region, making their findings available for users of the channel. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Nash

