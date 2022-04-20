Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD [Image 5 of 10]

    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Greg Nash 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District’s CATLETT navigates past the box ship EVER FORWARD during hydrographic survey operations at the Craighill Channel near Annapolis, Md., April 20, 2022. The District performs hydrographic surveys of completed and federally maintained Federal Navigation Projects within the boundaries of the mid-Atlantic region, making their findings available for users of the channel. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Nash

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 16:00
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD [Image 10 of 10], by Greg Nash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Coast Guard
    USACE
    Chesapeake Bay
    Ever Forward
    Maryland Department of the Environment
    COE-Baltimore

