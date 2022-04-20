Dredging operations reflect from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District’s CATLETT’s survey vessel front window at the Craighill Channel near Annapolis, Md., April 20, 2022. The District’s Survey team examined the channel’s water depth and shape, searched for possible obstructions, and other physical features of water body information, to ensure the waterway is operationally safe for the Nation’s marine transportation system. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Nash)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 16:00
|Photo ID:
|7159690
|VIRIN:
|220420-A-OX377-1024
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|676.72 KB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD [Image 10 of 10], by Greg Nash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
