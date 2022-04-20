Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD [Image 7 of 10]

    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Greg Nash 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Dredging operations reflect from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District’s CATLETT’s survey vessel front window at the Craighill Channel near Annapolis, Md., April 20, 2022. The District’s Survey team examined the channel’s water depth and shape, searched for possible obstructions, and other physical features of water body information, to ensure the waterway is operationally safe for the Nation’s marine transportation system. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Nash)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 16:00
    Photo ID: 7159690
    VIRIN: 220420-A-OX377-1024
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 676.72 KB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD [Image 10 of 10], by Greg Nash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD
    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD
    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD
    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD
    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD
    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD
    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD
    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD
    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD
    East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Coast Guard
    USACE
    Chesapeake Bay
    Ever Forward
    Maryland Department of the Environment
    COE-Baltimore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT