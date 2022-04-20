East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District's CATLETT scans the Craighill Channel for sediment deposits during a hydrographic survey near Annapolis, Md., April 20, 2022. The District searched for potential adverse navigational impacts within the federal channel due to the recent refloating efforts of the box ship EVER FORWARD, which suffered a grounding incident in the Chesapeake Bay, March 13, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Nash)

Date Taken: 04.20.2022
Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US