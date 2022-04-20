The Taiwanese vessel operator Evergreen’s box ship EVER FORWARD sits grounded in the Chesapeake Bay outside the Craighill Channel near Annapolis, Md., April 20, 2022. The box ship ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay March 13, 2022, and recently underwent refloating operations and had 550 containers offloaded. Most recently, navigational crews successfully pushed the massive container ship from the mud. Moving forward, material dredged from the site will beneficially be used for rebuilding and restoring Poplar Island, home to hundreds of species of wildlife and waterfowl, as approved by Maryland’s Department of the Environment. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Nash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 16:00 Photo ID: 7159691 VIRIN: 220420-A-OX377-1201 Resolution: 2700x1800 Size: 757.89 KB Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, East Coast maritime response assets remobilize EVER FORWARD [Image 10 of 10], by Greg Nash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.