University of Maryland Global Campus Leadership Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

220412-N-SI601-1019 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2022) Capt. Justin Issler, executive officer, right, and Dr. Gregory Fowler, President, University of Maryland Global Campus, walk onto the officer brow of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Fowler is a nationally recognized scholar and leader in developing innovative learning models and experiences for adult and nontraditional student populations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP