220412-N-SI601-1053 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2022) Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lloyd Miles, Senior Vice President, Global Military Operations, right, and Dr. Gregory Fowler, President, University of Maryland Global Campus, tour the flight deck control room aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The University of Maryland Global Campus provides educational opportunities to service members stationed around the world. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 00:16 Photo ID: 7144656 VIRIN: 220411-N-SI601-1053 Resolution: 4507x3000 Size: 818.3 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, University of Maryland Global Campus Leadership Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 32 of 32], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.