USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) PACT Rating Event

220411-N-WU964-1123 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 11, 2022) Rear Adm. Alvin Holsey, right, commander, Navy Personnel Command (NPC), speaks to Airman Sadhie Abotouk, from Norwalk, California via a video call to congratulate her getting on getting assigned the Yeoman rating during a Professional Apprenticeship Career Tracks (PACT) event aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan coordinated with NPC’s PACT Fleet Engagement Team to provide this unique opportunity to PACT Sailors assigned to the ship. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

