Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) PACT Rating Event [Image 23 of 32]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) PACT Rating Event

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220411-N-WU964-1171 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 11, 2022) Airman Philip Wells, left, from St. Louis, Montana speaks to Rear Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander, Navy Personnel Command (NPC), to congratulate him getting a rating during a Professional Apprenticeship Career Tracks (PACT) event to assign PACT Sailors ratings in the wardroom lounge of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan coordinated with NPC’s PACT Fleet Engagement Team to provide this unique opportunity to PACT Sailors assigned to the ship. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 00:16
    Photo ID: 7144653
    VIRIN: 220405-N-WU964-1171
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) PACT Rating Event [Image 32 of 32], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors of the Year Visit
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors of the Year Visit
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors of the Year Visit
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors of the Year Visit
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors of the Year Visit
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors of the Year Visit
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors of the Year Visit
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-fire Qualification
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-fire Qualification
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-fire Qualification
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-fire Qualification
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-fire Qualification
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-fire Qualification
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-fire Qualification
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-fire Qualification
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-fire Qualification
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) PACT Rating Event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) PACT Rating Event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) PACT Rating Event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) PACT Rating Event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) PACT Rating Event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) PACT Rating Event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) PACT Rating Event
    University of Maryland Global Campus Leadership Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) PACT Rating Event
    University of Maryland Global Campus Leadership Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    University of Maryland Global Campus Leadership Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    University of Maryland Global Campus Leadership Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    University of Maryland Global Campus Leadership Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    University of Maryland Global Campus Leadership Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    University of Maryland Global Campus Leadership Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    University of Maryland Global Campus Leadership Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Japan
    FDNF
    PACT
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT