    University of Maryland Global Campus Leadership Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 24 of 32]

    University of Maryland Global Campus Leadership Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220412-N-SI601-1039 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Ronpeter Magan, right, from Agat, Guam, gives retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lloyd Miles, Senior Vice President, Global Military Operations, center, and Dr. Gregory Fowler, President, University of Maryland Global Campus, a tour of the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The University of Maryland Global Campus provides educational opportunities to service members stationed around the world. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 00:16
    Photo ID: 7144654
    VIRIN: 220411-N-SI601-1039
    Resolution: 4460x2969
    Size: 888.18 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, University of Maryland Global Campus Leadership Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 32 of 32], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Yokosuka
    University of Maryland Global Campus

