University of Maryland Global Campus Leadership Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

220412-N-SI601-1142 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2022) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Christopher L. Murphy, center, from Phoenix, shows retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lloyd Miles, Senior Vice President, Global Military Operations, left , and Dr. Gregory Fowler, President, University of Maryland Global Campus, a training jet on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The University of Maryland Global Campus provides educational opportunities to service members stationed around the world. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP