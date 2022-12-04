University of Maryland Global Campus Leadership Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

220412-N-SI601-1208 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2022) Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lloyd Miles, Senior Vice President, Global Military Operations Senior Vice President, Global Military Operations, tours the Ronald Reagan Museum aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Miles oversees the administration and management of the university’s operations and partnerships in more than 20 countries and territories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

