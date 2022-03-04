2022 State Best Warrior Competition

Sgt. Tyler Holloway of the 115th Field Artillery Brigade is named Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the State Best Warrior Competition and received an Army Achievement Medal from Brig. Gen. Steve Alkire at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo on April 3, 2022. Guardsmen from around the state competed in the Best Warrior Competition that was held from March 31 to April 3. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

