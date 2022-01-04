2022 State Best Warrior Competition

Sgt. Ryan Ellerton evaluates and treats a casualty for a spinal injury and shock in one of 17 events competitors of the Wyoming State Best Warrior Competition were required to complete at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo., on April 2, 2022. The competition was held March 31 to April 3. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

