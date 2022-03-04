2022 State Best Warrior Competition

Spc. Nathan Stumpf of 2nd Batallion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment, was runner-up for the enlisted Soldiers at the State Best Warrior Competition and received an award from Brig. Gen. Steve Alkire at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo on April 3, 2022. Guardsmen from around the state competed in the Best Warrior Competition that was held from March 31 to April 3. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 by SGT Kristina Kranz