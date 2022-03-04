2022 State Best Warrior Competition

Staff Sgt. Auhsten Buckallew, a recruiter for the Recruiting and Retention Batallion, was runner-up for the non-commissioned officers at the State Best Warrior Competition and received an award from Brig. Gen. Steve Alkire at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo on April 3, 2022. Guardsmen from around the state competed in the Best Warrior Competition that was held from March 31 to April 3. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

