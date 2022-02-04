Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 State Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 16]

    2022 State Best Warrior Competition

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    A competitor qualifies on the M4 rifle range during the 2022 Wyoming State Best Warrior Competition held at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo., on April 2, 2022. Soldiers from around the State of Wyoming came together to compete in the competition held from March 31 to April 3. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

    Wyoming National Guard announces best warriors in the state

